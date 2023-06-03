Entertainment
Dolly Parton's songwriter Cynthia Weil dies aged 82

3:25pm
Cynthia Weil.

Cynthia Weil. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Cynthia Weil has died at the age of 82 after spending her career penning hits for legends like Dolly Parton and Elvis.

The renowned songwriter had penned hits such as Here You Come Again for country superstar Dolly Parton as well as You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin for the Righteous Brothers with her husband Barry Mann but passed away on Thursday, her daughter Jenn Mann has confirmed.

She told TMZ: "My mother, Cynthia Weil, was the greatest mother, grandmother and wife our family could. She was my best friend, confidant, and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music."

Her widower - who wrote almost 100 songs with his wife for legends such as Elvis Presley, Dusty Springfield, and The Drifters- remembered Cynthia as his "inspiration" in life and remembered her as one of the "greatest songwriters" who ever lived.

He said: "I'm a lucky man. I had two for one, my wife and one of the greatest songwriters in the world, my soul and inspiration."

Friends of the late Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee remembered the 'On Broadway' composer as one of the most "iconic" songwriters of her time as they recalled her ability to put together moving lyrics that "touched the hearts" of millions of fans around the globe.

They told the outlet: "Cynthia Weil's Grammy award-winning lyrics touched the hearts and souls of hundreds of millions of people around the world, making her one of the most iconic songwriters of the 20th Century.'."

The last time the duo - who received the first ever National Academy of Songwriters Life Achievement Award - penned a hit was in 1997 as rock band Hanson recorded the Top 10 hit 'I Will Come to You", shortly after they released their smash hit debut 'MMMBop'

