Deputy mayor reacts after Wayne Brown forwards 'dip s**t' email

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has raised the hackles of his councillors again, by forwarding them copies of emails from the public, including one that called them "dip s***s".

At the end of a contentious week, Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said last night that Brown "could potentially at times use better language".

She said Brown's behaviour - calling councillors "financially illiterate" and forwarding them copies of insulting emails - has not made the budget process smoother.

"It's not made easier," she admitted to Checkpoint's Lisa Owen. "You know, this budget's going to be hard, anyway, this budget was always going to be hard.

"It is probably the most complex and detailed budget that we have ever done. ... So I think it's going to be challenging for us all."

Asked if Brown was acting in a manner befitting the office of Auckland mayor, Simpson paused, and said, "he could potentially at times use better language".

Simpson said she had not seen the mayor yesterday.

Brown is pushing for the council to sell its airport shares to plug the council's $325 million budget deficit.

An article published by The Spinoff this afternoon revealed the emails, which included language in one email to Mayor Brown that said, "can I ask, which of the dip sh**s councillors are against the sale of the airport. Shame you can't kick there (sic) ass as that's where there (sic) brains are."

Brown forwarded them with a message saying "On behalf of Mayor Wayne Brown, please find attached - Emails received today - Feedback on Mayoral Proposal for Auckland Council's Annual Budget 2023-24," The Spinoff reported.

Other emails seen by The Spinoff included a sexist reference to Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau and agreed with Brown's persistent attacks on the media "drongos".

Several councillors have confirmed to RNZ they got the email from Brown containing the messages.

Auckland councillor Mike Lee said Brown's decision to send councillors emails with derogatory messages from constituents is rather disappointing.

Lee said it seems like the mayor is trying to pressure councillors into agreeing with him.

"Sending out emails of that nature kind of looks like intimidation.

"It's not helpful and in fact, it's counter-productive."

Lee said discussions about the sale of the airport shares have got too heated, and Brown should take the high road instead.

Councillor John Watson said the emails were mostly in praise of Brown, and critical of councillors who did not want to sell Auckland's airport shares.

"... Some complimentary of the wonderful oratorical powers of our mayor and his quote-unquote 'wonderful speech' yesterday, some very effusive in his desire to pay down debt. .... I don't think they add too much to the debate."

Watson said that on balance, there were also some comments critical of the mayor not letting certain media into his conference on Thursday.

One councillor RNZ spoke to said sending on the negative emails was unbecoming of the mayor.

The person said the mayor must be getting desperate to get support for his share sell-off proposal.

Brown spent much of a press conference yesterday accusing the councillors who do not support him of being financially illiterate.

He also singled out four, who had signed a pledge not to raise rates by more than inflation and who are against selling the shares.

