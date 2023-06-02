US Senate signs off debt deal with just days to spare

Fending off a US default, the Senate gave final approval today to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, grinding into the night (local time) to wrap up work on the bipartisan deal and send it to President Joe Biden's desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline.

The compromise package negotiated between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy leaves neither Republicans nor Democrats fully pleased with the outcome. But the result, after weeks of hard-fought budget negotiations, shelves the volatile debt ceiling issue that risked upending the US and global economy until 2025 after the next presidential election.

Approval in the Senate on a bipartisan vote, 63-36, reflected the overwhelming House tally the day before, relying on centrists in both parties to pull the Biden-McCarthy package to passage.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill's passage means "America can breathe a sigh of relief".

He said, "We are avoiding default."

Biden said in a statement after the vote that senators from both parties "demonstrated once more that America is a nation that pays its bills and meets its obligations — and always will be".

He said he would sign the bill into law as soon as possible. "No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people," the president said.

US President Joe Biden, left, and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy have reached an “agreement in principle” to raise the nation’s legal debt ceiling. (Source: Associated Press)

Fast action was vital if Washington hoped to meet next Monday's deadline (local time), when Treasury has said the US will start running short of cash to pay its bills, risking a devastating default. Raising the nation’s debt limit, now US$31.4 trillion (NZ$51.4 trillion), would ensure Treasury could borrow to pay already incurred US debts.

In the end, the debt ceiling showdown was a familiar high-stakes battle in Congress, a fight taken on by McCarthy and powered by a hard-right House Republican majority confronting the Democratic president with a new era of divided government in Washington.

Refusing a once routine vote to allow a the nation's debt limit to be lifted without concessions, McCarthy brought Biden's White House to the negotiating table to strike an agreement that forces spending cutbacks aimed at curbing the nation's deficits.

Overall, the 99-page bill restricts spending for the next two years, suspends the debt ceiling into January 2025 and changes some policies, including imposing new work requirements for older Americans receiving food aid and green-lighting an Appalachian natural gas line that many Democrats oppose.

It bolsters funds for defence and veterans, cuts back new money for Internal Revenue Service agents and rejects Biden’s call to roll back Trump-era tax breaks on corporations and the wealthy to help cover the nation’s deficits. It imposes automatic 1% cuts if Congress fails approve its annual spending bills.

After the House overwhelmingly approved the package late Wednesday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell signalled he too wanted to waste no time ensuring it became law.

Touting its budget cuts, McConnell said today: "The Senate has a chance to make that important progress a reality."