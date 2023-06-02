World
Associated Press

Footprints revive hope of finding missing kids in Colombia jungle

8:30am
A soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a Cessna C206 that crashed in the jungle of Solano in the Caqueta state of Colombia.

A soldier stands in front of the wreckage of a Cessna C206 that crashed in the jungle of Solano in the Caqueta state of Colombia. (Source: Associated Press)

The discovery in recent days of small footprints in a southern jungle-covered part of Colombia has rekindled hope of finding alive four children who survived a small plane crash and went missing a month ago.

Searchers found footprints about 3.2 kilometres northwest of where the plane crashed May 1 with three adults and four indigenous children aged 13, 9 and 4 and 11 months, Gen. Pedro Sánchez, commander of the Joint Command of Special Operations said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The searchers believe they were of the oldest child, a girl, and the new clue may indicate that the group has changed course.

More than 100 members of Colombia’s special forces and more than 70 indigenous people from the area have joined the search through virgin jungle in the Colombia Amazon. Some soldiers have walked nearly 1,500 kilometres, or almost the distance from Lisbon to Paris, Sánchez said.

“We have a 100% expectation of finding them alive,” Sánchez said, but said the search is extremely difficult work.

“It’s not like finding a needle in a haystack, it’s like finding a tiny flea in a huge rug that moves in unpredictable directions.”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has said finding the children is a priority, and Sánchez said no deadline has been set for wrapping up the search.

“We found elements that are very complex to find in the jungle. For example, the lid of a baby bottle. If we’ve found that, why don’t we find the rest? Because the children are on the move,” Sánchez said.

About two weeks after the crash, the remains of the aircraft were found along with the bodies of the pilot and two other adults travelling aboard. The children weren’t found, but there were clear indications they had survived the crash.

Searchers believe the children likely are still alive because otherwise animals would have been drawn to their remains, Sánchez said.

Special forces soldiers are working in rotations and must deal with up to 16 hours a day of rain that can wipe out any tracks of the children. They also must brave wild animals such as jaguars, ocelots, poisonous snakes and mosquitoes that carry diseases, Sánchez said.

The soldiers also risk getting lost in the dense jungle, where visibility can be less than 20 metres.

“If they move more than 20 metres away, they can get lost,” Sánchez said.

The soldiers believe that the footprints found Tuesday are that of the 13-year-old girl based on their size.

The jungle areas that have been searched have been marked off with tape and whistles have been left in case the children come across those areas and can use them to call help.

The search teams also have been blasting the area with recordings of the voice of the children’s grandmother, though heavy rains have been drowning out the sound, Sánchez said.

Among the clues that commandos have found over the past few weeks are a bottle, some towels, used diapers, some scissors and footprints in places relatively close to the place where the accident occurred. It has not been possible to establish whether the children abandoned those belongings intentionally to leave clues to those who are looking for them.

The accident occurred on the morning of May 1 after the pilot declared an emergency due to engine failure. The flight was going north from the town of Araracuara in the south, and crashed about 175 kilometres from San Jose Del Guaviare.

WorldCentral and South America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Guyana teen charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in dorm fire

Guyana teen charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in dorm fire

The 15-year-old girl was allegedly upset her phone had been confiscated. The youngest victim was a 5-year-old boy.

Tue, May 30

At least 9 killed in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

At least 9 killed in stampede at football stadium in El Salvador

Fans who escaped the crush stood on the field furiously waving shirts attempting to review people lying on the grass, barely moving.

Sun, May 21

4 children found alive after Amazon plane crash that killed 3 adults

4 children found alive after Amazon plane crash that killed 3 adults

Thu, May 18

Peruvian toddler rescued from river of mud

Peruvian toddler rescued from river of mud

Fri, Mar 17

Watch: Argentina's footballers arrive home with World Cup trophy

Watch: Argentina's footballers arrive home with World Cup trophy

December 20, 2022

Rapid fall from power, arrest for embattled Peru president

Rapid fall from power, arrest for embattled Peru president

December 8, 2022

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

UK govt refuse to hand over Johnson's unredacted messages to inquiry

UK govt refuse to hand over Johnson's unredacted messages to inquiry

22 mins ago

'Blackmail' by mayor over budget - Auckland councillor

'Blackmail' by mayor over budget - Auckland councillor

39 mins ago

Frosty temperatures for parts of the country over the long weekend

2:27

Frosty temperatures for parts of the country over the long weekend

55 mins ago

Biden trips and falls on stage at air force graduation event

0:22

Biden trips and falls on stage at air force graduation event

8:30am

Footprints revive hope of finding missing kids in Colombia jungle

Footprints revive hope of finding missing kids in Colombia jungle

8:23am

IKEA: What you need to know about NZ's first store

IKEA: What you need to know about NZ's first store
1
2
3
4
5
6