AAP / 1News

Drunk allegedly kills mates who tried to stop him drink driving

11:55am

A 27-year-old ute driver accused of running over and killing two men while intoxicated on the NSW South Coast has been released from custody on the condition he does not get behind the wheel.

Nathan Peter Bernhard was allegedly over the blood alcohol limit when he ran over and killed two men, aged 36 and 41, at North Nowra about 7pm on Wednesday.

He faced court yesterday charged with serious driving offences and was granted bail on the condition he does not occupy the driver's seat of a motor vehicle or attempt to contact any prosecution witnesses.

"Police were told the men were lying on the road when they were run over by a utility," police said in a statement.

Nine reports the victims were Stephen Lippis and Bobby Kesell. The trio were friends, and the two victims tried to stop Bernhard from driving by laying down on the road in front of his vehicle. Bernhard allegedly ran over them.

Bystanders rendered first aid until paramedics arrived, but both men died at the scene.

Police said Bernhard was breath-tested at the scene and returned a positive result.

He was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station, where he underwent a breath analysis, before being taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death and driving with middle-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.

The North Nowra man will live at a local residence and appear in court again on August 9.

