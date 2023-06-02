Another 250k FIFA World Cup tickets to go on sale

FIFA will release close to 250,000 more tickets for next month's women's football World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

The tickets across all 64 tournament matches will go on sale from Tuesday.

FIFA said it had reviewed the available inventory for all matches and was now able to issue a further supply of tickets.

Some of the tickets will be "obstructed view seats" but will be half the price of the "non-obstructed view seats" in the same price category.

"Many matches in both host countries have experienced significant interest and sales demand, so we trust that this latest supply of tickets will enable some truly passionate fans to secure seats at matches that they may have missed out on so far," said FIFA chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman.

The tournament kicks off on 20 July when New Zealand play Norway.

