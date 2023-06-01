World

NASA talks UFOs after year-long study into unexplained sightings

9:36am
NASA held its first public meeting on UFOs today, a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings.

NASA held its first public meeting on UFOs today, a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings. (Source: Associated Press)

NASA held its first public meeting on UFOs today, a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings.

The space agency televised the hours long hearing featuring an independent panel of experts.

The team includes 16 scientists and other experts selected by NASA including retired astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space.

Several committee members have been subjected to “online abuse” for serving on the team, which detracts from the scientific process, said NASA's Dan Evans, adding that NASA security is dealing with it.

“It’s precisely this rigorous, evidence-based approach that allows one to separate the fact from fiction," Evans said.

The study is a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky that NASA calls UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

The group is looking at what unclassified information is available on the subject and how much more is needed to understand what's going on in the sky, according to astrophysicist David Spergel, the committee's chair who runs the Simons Foundation.

No secret military data are included, such as anything surrounding the suspected spy balloons from China spotted flying over the US earlier this year.

The meeting was held at at NASA headquarters in Washington with the public taking part remotely.

A final report is expected by the end of July.

WorldSpaceNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Beloved NY swan babies rescued after mother was eaten, police say

Beloved NY swan babies rescued after mother was eaten, police say

"The mother swan was consumed," Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall said. "Sad to say, but that's what they did."

10:48am

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson found guilty of rape in retrial

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson found guilty of rape in retrial

The 47-year-old That '70s Show actor faces up to 30 years in prison for assaults between 2001 and 2003.

10:10am

US teen sentenced to 80 years for killing mother, sister

US teen sentenced to 80 years for killing mother, sister

9:17am

Mike Pence to launch US presidential campaign next week

Mike Pence to launch US presidential campaign next week

8:44am

Watch: Car sent flying over tow truck in real-life Fast and Furious

Watch: Car sent flying over tow truck in real-life Fast and Furious

8:23am

0:19

Prince Harry could be deported from US over drug use revelations

Prince Harry could be deported from US over drug use revelations

8:11am

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Man pleads guilty to touching baby bison, condemning it to death

Man pleads guilty to touching baby bison, condemning it to death

10 mins ago

BREAKING

Voluntary buyout to be offered to 700 cyclone, flood-hit home owners

Voluntary buyout to be offered to 700 cyclone, flood-hit home owners

31 mins ago

Manslaughter charge over meth beer that killed 21-year-old

Manslaughter charge over meth beer that killed 21-year-old

46 mins ago

Man fleeced of $1800 in Melbourne CBD magic trick scam

Man fleeced of $1800 in Melbourne CBD magic trick scam

11:20am

13 family members die after eating toxic porridge in Namibia

13 family members die after eating toxic porridge in Namibia

11:13am

Teenager missing from Auckland for over a week found safe

Teenager missing from Auckland for over a week found safe
1
2
3
4
5
6