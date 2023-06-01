Mum chases down man who snatched daughter from Aus playground

The search for a would-be kidnapper has been called-off after a man handed himself into police in eastern Victoria, Australia.

A woman narrowly avoided every mother's worst nightmare after foiling a would-be abductor from stealing her daughter off an in-ground trampoline last month.

The 30-year-old woman was watching her 18-month-old play in Gippsland's Yinnar about lunchtime on May 5, when a man approached, snatched the child and began walking away.

She chased the man and wrestled her daughter back before the would-be abductor ran towards the park's public toilets.

The mother rushed the child to her car and called 000.

A 45-year-old Moe man handed himself into police today after a search was announced along with an image of the alleged perpetrator.