Man fleeced of $1800 in Melbourne CBD magic trick scam

A cognitively impaired man has been fleeced of more than NZ$1800 in a magic trick scam in Melbourne's CBD, with police appealing for information from the public to catch the offenders.

Police say the 33-year-old victim was duped into handing over the cash to two men on April 23 after he was approached on Little Bourke Street.

The first man allegedly told him he had good fortune before performing a trick and demanding payment for the performance.

The victim allegedly handed over all the cash he had on him to the suspect before he was ordered to withdraw more money from a nearby bank.

A second man then approached the victim and repeated the same trick before also demanding he withdraw cash from an ATM for payment.

After a 30-minute discussion between the three men, the victim handed over more than $1800 cash in total.

The first man is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old and the second man around 30 to 40 years old.