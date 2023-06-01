World
Former Family Feud contestant guilty in wife's slaying

12:41pm
Timothy Bliefnick, 40, was found guilty in the February 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, was found guilty in the February 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick.

A jury has today convicted a former contestant on the television game show Family Feud of first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, was found guilty in the February 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick.

The Adams County Circuit Court jury in Quincy deliberated about four hours after Timothy Bliefnick did not testify and the defence did not call any evidence. Adams County sheriff's deputies took Bliefnick into custody immediately after the verdict was read.

Bliefnick is scheduled to be sentenced August 11.

The body of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41, was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school. She had been shot multiple times.

Timothy Bliefnick was arrested March 13, 12 days after his Quincy home was searched.

The couple was separated and going through a divorce.

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on ABC's Family Feud, KHQA-TV has reported.

One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick answered “I do.” He immediately told Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.”

He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.”

Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer. Getting “sloshed” was No. 1 with 30 answers.

