New Zealand
Seven Sharp

Consumer NZ encouraging Kiwis to switch power providers

9:21pm

Consumer NZ is encouraging Kiwis to switch electricity providers in the wake of its latest power satisfaction survey.

By Daniel Perese

The organisation said "across the board the customer satisfaction rating is a measly 54%".

However, smaller retailers are still leading the pack when it comes to keeping customers satisfied.

Powershop came out on top once again in the annual survey, being awarded Consumer's People's Choice status. The organisation remarked it was the sixth time the company has achieved the accolade since 2015.

Frank Energy also received the award, with the companies receiving satisfaction scores of 74% and 67%, respectively.

Consumer said Contact and Trustpower scored satisfaction ratings below the industry average, while Meridian had a score of just 46%.

The organisation said power providers which score below the satisfaction average provide power to 56% of Kiwis.

Consumer's Powerswitch manager Paul Fuge told Seven Sharp: "On average, people are saving around $400 per year by switching provider. Now that's increased by around 25% from around 18 months ago, so savings are actually increasing."

He added around 90% of people who visit the Powerswitch website see savings of at least $100 or more.

However, Fuge revealed "too few Kiwis" are actually switching — only around 6% of people are doing so at the moment. He said around half of Kiwis have been with their current provider for five years or more, and a quarter for more than 10 years.

"That gets worse as people get older. Around 65% of people 50 or older have been with their provider for more than 10 years. And those people are paying much more than they should for electricity."

When Seven Sharp hit the streets to talk to the public about their power companies, a lot of them said "no" they have never switched.

When asked why, one man said: "Can't be bothered", while a woman said: "I just don't really care that much." Another woman remarked she was happy with her provider already.

However, Fuge emphasised "switching is pretty easy".

The Powerswitch website allows people to compare plans and providers "and if you choose to switch providers all it generally takes is the push of a button", Consumer says.

Fuge also said people can negotiate their plans with their provider if they don't want to switch.

"Retailers feel they can keep prices high because people just aren't changing provider, so if more people switched, overall prices would reduce," Fuge said.

New ZealandCost of Living

SHARE ME

More Stories

Countdown supermarkets to freeze prices on 300 products

Countdown supermarkets to freeze prices on 300 products

However, just two vegetables were on the list.

Wed, May 31

Why don't Kiwis have the 'right to repair' faulty goods?

Why don't Kiwis have the 'right to repair' faulty goods?

There are calls for manufacturers to make spare parts, tools and diagnostic information available to consumers for the useful life of a product.

Sat, May 27

6:17

Poll: Most people unconvinced Budget will help cost of living

Poll: Most people unconvinced Budget will help cost of living

Fri, May 26

2:28

Reserve Bank to ease loan-to-value ratio limits from next month

Reserve Bank to ease loan-to-value ratio limits from next month

Fri, May 26

Major change to online banking coming into force today

Major change to online banking coming into force today

Fri, May 26

John Campbell: The Reserve Bank Governor said read the MPS, so I did

John Campbell: The Reserve Bank Governor said read the MPS, so I did

Thu, May 25

6:32

Latest

Popular

9:46pm

5 missing in US building collapse, planned demolition protested

5 missing in US building collapse, planned demolition protested

9:34pm

2 people killed following 2-vehicle crash in Northland

2 people killed following 2-vehicle crash in Northland

9:21pm

Consumer NZ encouraging Kiwis to switch power providers

4:13

Consumer NZ encouraging Kiwis to switch power providers

8:57pm

Pair seriously injured in stabbing at Northland home, man charged

Pair seriously injured in stabbing at Northland home, man charged

8:39pm

Is June 1 the first day of winter?

3:38

Is June 1 the first day of winter?

8:15pm

Whānau call for justice for missing loved ones with Parliament march

2:01

Whānau call for justice for missing loved ones with Parliament march
1
2
3
4
5
6