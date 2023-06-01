World
AAP

Aus wife jailed for fatally poisoning abusive husband's biscuits

1:39pm
Biscuts.

Biscuts. (Source: istock.com)

A woman who murdered her husband by drugging homemade biscuits after suffering more than a decade of insidious abuse at his hands will spend at least 10 years in prison.

Rebecca Payne, 43, was found guilty of Noel Payne's murder by a Supreme Court jury in regional Victoria earlier this year.

In September 2020, she gave him a fatal dose of Temazepam by lacing the icing of biscuits, serving them to him with a cup of Milo.

Payne then wrapped her husband in a blanket and stored his body in a chest freezer in the backyard of their Walpeup family home.

The killing came after she suffered years of coercive control and physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of Payne.

He cut off communication from her family and friends, did not allow her to go to her son's funeral and forced her to tattoo his name on her body 18 times.

On one occasion, after a fight over finances Payne took her to a cemetery, grabbed her by the hair, kicked her in the ribs and spat on her while she was on the ground.

Supreme Court Justice Rita Incerti said it was impossible to separate the impact the "insidious abuse" had on Payne from her motive to murder him.

"You were trapped in an abusive, violent and cruel environment for over a decade," she said.

"Your conduct and regrettable decision to kill Mr Payne cannot be disentangled from your circumstances and the family violence you endured at his hands."

Justice Incerti said the case "calls out loudly" for her to use a high degree of mercy in deciding on a prison sentence.

"Your claim for mercy is compelling," she said.

She handed Payne a maximum 16-year prison sentence and she must serve 10 years before she is eligible for parole.

Payne has already served two years and seven months of her sentence.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Mum chases down man who snatched daughter from Aus playground

Mum chases down man who snatched daughter from Aus playground

She was watching her 18-month-old play in Gippsland's Yinnar when a man approached, snatched the child and began walking away.

26 mins ago

Florida baby left inside hot car dies as parents attend church

Florida baby left inside hot car dies as parents attend church

The 11-month-old girl had been left alone for three hours outside a church where her parents are pastors.

1:08pm

Former Family Feud contestant guilty in wife's slaying

Former Family Feud contestant guilty in wife's slaying

12:41pm

Man fleeced of $1800 in Melbourne CBD magic trick scam

Man fleeced of $1800 in Melbourne CBD magic trick scam

11:35am

Beloved NY swan babies rescued after mother was eaten, police say

Beloved NY swan babies rescued after mother was eaten, police say

10:48am

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson found guilty of rape in retrial

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson found guilty of rape in retrial

10:10am

Latest

Popular

26 mins ago

Mum chases down man who snatched daughter from Aus playground

Mum chases down man who snatched daughter from Aus playground

58 mins ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit on Auckland motorway

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit on Auckland motorway

2:17pm

Individual cigarettes in Canada to get warning labels

Individual cigarettes in Canada to get warning labels

2:00pm

Regulator proposed to protect NZers from harmful online content

Regulator proposed to protect NZers from harmful online content

1:49pm

Heart Kids NZ charity 'devastated' at theft of $6500 mascot

Heart Kids NZ charity 'devastated' at theft of $6500 mascot

1:39pm

Aus wife jailed for fatally poisoning abusive husband's biscuits

Aus wife jailed for fatally poisoning abusive husband's biscuits
1
2
3
4
5
6