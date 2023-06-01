5 missing in US building collapse, planned demolition protested

As some residents of an Iowa apartment building that partially collapsed remained unaccounted for today, officials in the city of Davenport said they were able to rescue several pets from a safer area of the six-storey building.

Officials said rescue teams entered a part of the building on Wednesday that was deemed a lower risk and they rescued several animals, which were brought to the local Humane Society.

A statement from the city said: “Crews continued to search for human activity and none was detected”.

“The stability of the building continues to degrade. The recovery of any unaccounted for individuals remains the priority of the City as operational planning progresses.”

Davenport authorities have not provided an update on the number of people missing since Wednesday, when they said five people were unaccounted for, including two who could still be in wreckage that was too dangerous to search. The three others are not believed to have been in the building when it started collapsing Sunday evening, said state Representative Monica Kurth.

The city has been criticised by some who said it was moving too quickly toward demolishing the 116-year-old brick and steel structure after it partially collapsed, with initial plans to start the process as early as Wednesday.

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen on Wednesday. (Source: Associated Press)

After one woman was found alive in an apartment on Tuesday, protesters showed up to the site, holding signs that said “Find Them First” and “Who is in the Rubble?” Some used a megaphone to shout out names of residents.

The building had 53 tenants in about 80 units, the police chief said.

Built as a hotel, the building had more recently been used as apartments, and tenants had been allowed to remain even as bricks began falling from the building.

Mayor Mike Matson confirmed at a news conference Wednesday that not all the residents were accounted for, and officials said immediate demolition was never intended, but they did want to quickly stage the site for the tear-down.

The woman's rescue prompted officials to see if they could safely enter and ensure others weren't inside.

“This could be a place of rest for some of the unaccounted,” Matson said.

“The city is trying to determine how to bring down what remains of the building while maintaining the dignity of people who may have been killed,” he said.

A sign is posted at the scene where an apartment building partially collapsed on Monday afternoon. (Source: Associated Press)

Later Wednesday, there were no signs that authorities were conducting any sort of search. About 50 people had gathered outside a perimeter of fencing and police tape. Children drew hearts in chalk on the pavement, and a candlelight vigil included five minutes of silence in honour of the five people still missing.

Fire Marshal James Morris said explosives will not be used on the building, which is near other structures and is “unstable and continues to worsen”. Removing the debris that is propping up the rest of the building could cause further collapse, he said.

“We’re very sympathetic to the possibility that there’s two people” still left inside, Morris said as he fought back tears.

He said there will be an investigation into what caused the collapse but that it's unclear so far whether a criminal investigation is warranted.

It's unclear what caused the collapse, which left a gaping hole in the centre of what was once the Davenport Hotel, a building listed in the US National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

Built in 1907, the structure had been renovated into a mixed-use residential and commercial building.

Building workers had been completing interior and exterior repairs in recent months, city records show. Reports of falling bricks were part of that work, said Rich Oswald, the city’s director of development and neighbourhood services.

A yellow "official notice do not enter" sign hangs on a fence around The Davenport. (Source: Associated Press)

The fire marshal said Wednesday a structural engineer hired by the owner determined that the building was safe enough to remain occupied during the repairs.

Davenport Hotel, LLC, owned by Andrew Wold, acquired the building in 2021 in a property deal worth $7 million, according to county records.

The city declared the building a nuisance in May 2022 “due to numerous solid waste violations” involving its overflowing dumpster, court records show.

Wold did not contest the nuisance declaration and inspectors noted similar problems 19 times between then and March 2023, records show. The city took civil enforcement action, and a judge ordered Wold to pay a $7,500 penalty after he did not appear in court.

Wednesday, the city filed a new enforcement action against Wold, saying that he had failed to maintain the property “in a safe, sanitary, and structurally sound condition” before the collapse. The city is seeking a $500 fine.