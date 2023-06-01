World
3-year-old boy stabbed to death in Sydney unit

A man is recovering in hospital as police investigate the tragic death of a three-year-old boy who was found with stab wounds at a Sydney unit.

The 45-year-old was found at the Riverwood unit with serious injuries on Wednesday afternoon and he remains under police guard in hospital.

Police found the body of the boy, who they believe was living with the man, at the Washington Avenue unit complex after responding to concerns for the welfare of the pair.

The man was treated at the scene for critical injuries, but he was in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Superintendent Sheridan Waldau said the attack on the child appeared to be a "horrific" domestic violence-related incident.

She said police believed the mother of the boy died a few years ago and the child was living with the man.

Supt Waldau said the unit was the home of a female relative, who called police with her concerns.

"Any kind of incident involving a small child is always a tragic incident and our condolences go out to the family of the child," she said.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

