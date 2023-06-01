World
Associated Press

13 family members die after eating toxic porridge in Namibia

58 mins ago
The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation said another four people are in a criticial condition in the hospital.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation said another four people are in a criticial condition in the hospital. (Source: istock.com)

Thirteen members of the same family have died in Namibia after eating porridge that authorities believe became toxic when it was mixed with a fermented substance left over from a homemade alcoholic beverage, the state broadcaster reported.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation said another four people are in a critical condition in the hospital.

NBC, quoting the Namibian health ministry, said at least 20 people consumed the “poisonous or toxic” porridge after it was mixed with sediment from a homemade beer.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 33, NBC said.

The incident happened in the Kavango East region in the far northeast of the country.

WorldFood and DrinkAfrica

SHARE ME

More Stories

Garlic variety could be used to combat Covid and the flu

Garlic variety could be used to combat Covid and the flu

Scientists used three varieties of garlic grown in a tiny Australian farming town to stave off the strains.

12:46pm

1:45

Uganda signs new anti-gay law with death penalty in some cases

Uganda signs new anti-gay law with death penalty in some cases

LGBTQ rights campaigners say the new legislation is unnecessary in a country where homosexuality has long been illegal.

Tue, May 30

Bear helps itself to 60 cupcakes from US bakery, scares employees

Bear helps itself to 60 cupcakes from US bakery, scares employees

Sat, May 27

Rwanda genocide suspect arrested after 22 years on the run

Rwanda genocide suspect arrested after 22 years on the run

Fri, May 26

Sudan temporary ceasefire agreed, say US and Saudi mediators

Sudan temporary ceasefire agreed, say US and Saudi mediators

Sun, May 21

Australian doctor, 88, freed 7 years after kidnapping in Africa

Australian doctor, 88, freed 7 years after kidnapping in Africa

Fri, May 19

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

BREAKING

Voluntary buyout to be offered to 700 cyclone, flood-hit home owners

Voluntary buyout to be offered to 700 cyclone, flood-hit home owners

29 mins ago

Manslaughter charge over meth beer that killed 21-year-old

Manslaughter charge over meth beer that killed 21-year-old

43 mins ago

Man fleeced of $1800 in Melbourne CBD magic trick scam

Man fleeced of $1800 in Melbourne CBD magic trick scam

58 mins ago

13 family members die after eating toxic porridge in Namibia

13 family members die after eating toxic porridge in Namibia

11:13am

Teenager missing from Auckland for over a week found safe

Teenager missing from Auckland for over a week found safe

11:02am

Belarus' Sabalenka refuses to say if she condemns Ukraine war

Belarus' Sabalenka refuses to say if she condemns Ukraine war
1
2
3
4
5
6