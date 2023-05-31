World
Associated Press

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

20 mins ago
China jet buzzing US military plane.

China jet buzzing US military plane. (Source: Associated Press)

The US military said today that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to fly through the turbulent wake.

The Chinese J-16 fighter pilot “flew directly in front of the nose of the RC-135,” which was conducting routine operations in international airspace last Friday, US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement. It called the Chinese move an “unnecessarily aggressive maneouvre”.

US defence leaders have complained that China's military has become significantly more aggressive over the past five years, intercepting US aircraft and ships in the region. And tensions with China have only grown in recent months over Washington’s military support and sales of defensive weapons to self-governing Taiwan, China’s assertions of sovereignty to the contested South China Sea and its flying of a suspected spy balloon over the US.

In a further sign of the tensions, China said its defence chief will not meet with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin when the two men attend a security conference in Singapore this coming weekend. Austin is scheduled to address the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, while Chinese Defence Minister Gen. Li Shangfu will speak at the gathering on Sunday.

Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said China informed the US that it was declining Austin’s invitation to meet while they were at the conference. He said Beijing’s “concerning unwillingness to engage in meaningful military-to-military discussions" will not diminish the Defense Department's commitment to seeking open lines of communication with the Chinese army.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning today blamed the US, saying Washington should “earnestly respect China’s sovereignty and security interests and concerns, immediately correct the wrongdoing, show sincerity, and create the necessary atmosphere and conditions for dialogue and communication between the two militaries.”

In a visit to the Indo-Pacific last summer, Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with US and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions.

China frequently challenges military aircraft from the US and its allies, especially over the strategically vital South China Sea, which China claims in its entirety. Such behaviour led to a 2001 in-air collision in which a Chinese plane was lost and pilot killed. Beijing deeply resents the presence of US military assets in that region, and regularly demands that American ships and planes leave the area.

In the statement today, the US Indo-Pacific Command said America will continue to “fly, sail, and operate — safely and responsibly — wherever international law allows,” and expects all other countries to do the same.

WorldAsia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Emergency alerts in South Korea as North launches 'spy satellite'

Emergency alerts in South Korea as North launches 'spy satellite'

A satellite launch by North Korea is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions that ban the country from using ballistic technology.

10:44am

North Korea says it'll launch first military spy satellite in June

North Korea says it'll launch first military spy satellite in June

North Korea said it's crucial for monitoring the United States' "reckless" military exercises with rival South Korea.

8:30pm

Thai police seize over a tonne of meth bound for Australia

Thai police seize over a tonne of meth bound for Australia

Tue, May 30

China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030

China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030

Tue, May 30

Indian official drains entire reservoir to retrieve phone

Indian official drains entire reservoir to retrieve phone

Mon, May 29

Man who opened door on South Korea flight says he felt suffocated

Man who opened door on South Korea flight says he felt suffocated

Sun, May 28

0:15

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

All Loafers Lodge residents accounted for following fire

All Loafers Lodge residents accounted for following fire

18 mins ago

Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire

0:33

Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire

20 mins ago

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

32 mins ago

What will prison life be like for Elizabeth Holmes?

What will prison life be like for Elizabeth Holmes?

46 mins ago

Waimakariri mayor responds to UN conspiracy theories

Waimakariri mayor responds to UN conspiracy theories

11:31am

Reward offered after great white shark tag goes missing off NZ

5:33

Reward offered after great white shark tag goes missing off NZ
1
2
3
4
5
6