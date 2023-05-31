World
Third man charged in 2002 shooting of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay

A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay.

A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, prosecutors said today, marking the latest movement in a case that languished for years.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York filed a superseding indictment, charging Jay Bryant, 49, in the death of Jason "Jay" Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay.

Two other men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr., had previously been indicted in August 2020 for the death of Jay. The hip-hop trailblazer was shot in the head in his studio on October 30, 2002.

An email seeking comment was sent to Bryant's attorney. Bryant, from Queens, was in custody already on unrelated federal drug charges.

At the time the other two men were indicted, authorities said Jay's death involved a drug deal gone bad. In a letter filed with the court, prosecutors said Bryant and the two other men entered the building that evening, and then fled after the shooting.

They said Bryant was seen going into the building, and his DNA was recovered at the scene.

Jay was in Run-DMC with Joseph Run Simmons and Darryl DMC McDaniel in the early 1980s. The group helped bring hip-hop music into the mainstream. Run DMC's hits include King of Rock, It's Tricky and a remake of Aerosmith's Walk This Way.

For years, Jay's death lingered as a cold case, with witnesses reluctant to speak up despite reward money being offered.

