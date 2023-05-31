New Zealand
1News

Serious crash closes Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

7:09am


(file image) (Source: istock.com)

A serious crash on Rimutaka Hill this morning has closed the State Highway 2, leaving motorists with significant delays.

Police said one person has been seriously injured.

The road is closed while emergency services attend.

"Motorists travelling over the Rimutaka Hill, SH2, are advised to avoid the area, as there will be significant delays," police said.

Waka Kotahi said the road may be closed for several hours.

The road is also scheduled to be closed for feral goat control operations between 9.30am and 10.30am.

