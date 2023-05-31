Russia says drones damage Moscow buildings, Kyiv bombarded

A rare drone attack has jolted Moscow, causing only light damage but forcing evacuations as residential buildings were struck in the Russian capital for the first time in the war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, pursued its relentless bombardment of Kyiv with a third assault on the city in 24 hours.

The Russian Defence Ministry said five drones were shot down in Moscow, and the systems of three others were jammed, causing them to veer off course.

President Vladimir Putin called it a “terrorist” act by Kyiv.

The attack, while causing only what Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said was “insignificant damage” to several buildings, brought the war home to civilians in Russia’s capital.

Two people received treatment for unspecified injuries but did not need hospitalisation, Sobyanin said, adding that residents of two high-rise buildings damaged in the attack were evacuated.

This photo shows a part of an apartment building which was reportedly damaged by Ukrainian drone in Moscow. (Source: Associated Press)

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the wider Moscow region, said some of the drones were “shot down on the approach to Moscow”.

Ukraine made no direct comment on the attack, which would be one of its deepest and most daring strikes into Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than 15 months ago.

Putin said Moscow's air defence “worked in a satisfactory way” but added it was “clear what we need to do to plug the gaps" in the system.

“The Kyiv regime ... attempts to intimidate Russia, Russian citizens and strikes at civilian buildings," he said at a public event, responding to a question from the head of a Kremlin-allied think tank. "It is, of course, a clear indication of terrorist activity.”

Putin charged that Ukraine launched the attack in response to Russia striking Ukraine’s military intelligence headquarters in Kyiv over the weekend.

But Andrii Cherniak, a Ukrainian intelligence representative, said the Kremlin’s forces failed to hit the building because its missiles were shot down.

Asked by The Associated Press whether there was high-level concern that the invasion of Ukraine was endangering Russian civilians, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said only that attacks on Russia reinforced the need to prosecute what the Kremlin calls the “special military operation”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said a pre-dawn air raid on Kyiv killed at least one person, wounded 11 others and sent residents scrambling into shelters again.

Police officers help an injured man evacuate from a multi-story apartment building to an ambulance during a wave of bombardments targeting in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

At least 20 Shahed drones were destroyed by air defence forces in Kyiv in the latest attack.

Overall, Ukraine shot down 29 of 31 drones, mostly in the Kyiv area, the air force said.

Before daylight, buzzing drones could be heard in the city, followed by loud explosions as they were taken down by air defence systems.

The heavy destruction in Kyiv contrasted with what was seen in Moscow. In the Ukrainian capital, burned-out cars, glass and debris littered the street outside a building where apartments were wrecked; in Moscow, only a few broken windows and scorched outer walls were evident, with repairs and repainting being done quickly to affected buildings.