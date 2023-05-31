Primary teachers consider new pay offer after calling off strike

The Ministry of Education's latest pay offer to head off another primary teachers' strike includes a new $4500 lump sum payment.

Teachers had called off-strike action planned for Wednesday as they waited for the revised offer from the government.

RNZ understands the revised offer includes the lump sum plus a pay rise of $4000 or 6%, whichever is higher, in June.

Next year the offer would provide a further 3% pay rise in July and between 1.8% and 6.5% in December.

The total pay rises appeared similar to the previous offer, which had a three-year term backdated to December 2022 and three pay increases totalling between 11% and 14%.

However, the Educational Institute told members the lump sum more than made up for the lack of backdating, and the new offer had a two-year term.

The new offer would also raise entry-level pay for teachers to $60,735 in 2024.

It would put the top of the scale at $100,000 by the end of 2024, as the previous offer had.

The new offer included a $710 payment to cover teacher registration, which was included in the previous offer.

NZEI members were scheduled to discuss the proposed deal at stop-work meetings on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a ballot ending on Tuesday next week.

The union told members its executive and bargaining team were making no recommendation to members about whether to accept or reject the offer.

Secondary teachers were also expecting a new offer following a meeting with Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Tuesday.

