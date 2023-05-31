New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Primary teachers consider new pay offer after calling off strike

6:55am
The deal includes a lump sum and three pay rises.

The deal includes a lump sum and three pay rises. (Source: Breakfast)

The Ministry of Education's latest pay offer to head off another primary teachers' strike includes a new $4500 lump sum payment.

Teachers had called off-strike action planned for Wednesday as they waited for the revised offer from the government.

RNZ understands the revised offer includes the lump sum plus a pay rise of $4000 or 6%, whichever is higher, in June.

Next year the offer would provide a further 3% pay rise in July and between 1.8% and 6.5% in December.

The total pay rises appeared similar to the previous offer, which had a three-year term backdated to December 2022 and three pay increases totalling between 11% and 14%.

However, the Educational Institute told members the lump sum more than made up for the lack of backdating, and the new offer had a two-year term.

The new offer would also raise entry-level pay for teachers to $60,735 in 2024.

It would put the top of the scale at $100,000 by the end of 2024, as the previous offer had.

The new offer included a $710 payment to cover teacher registration, which was included in the previous offer.

NZEI members were scheduled to discuss the proposed deal at stop-work meetings on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a ballot ending on Tuesday next week.

The union told members its executive and bargaining team were making no recommendation to members about whether to accept or reject the offer.

Secondary teachers were also expecting a new offer following a meeting with Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Tuesday.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandEducationEmployment

SHARE ME

More Stories

The country's most attractive workplace revealed

The country's most attractive workplace revealed

The government sector's coming in hot, making up four of the top five rankings.

7:23pm

3:42

Beer, bread, burgers - impact of CO2 shortage revealed

Beer, bread, burgers - impact of CO2 shortage revealed

An ammonia leak forced NZ's only domestic supplier of the gas to shut down suddenly in December - impacting numerous industries.

6:28pm

2:18

Education Minister faces contempt probe over false statement

Education Minister faces contempt probe over false statement

5:30pm

4:38

Migrants reportedly cheated out of money in NZ worker visa scam

Migrants reportedly cheated out of money in NZ worker visa scam

12:27pm

Damning report on Palmerston Hospital after pregnant woman's death

Damning report on Palmerston Hospital after pregnant woman's death

Tue, May 30

Kiwis back four-day working week - new poll

Kiwis back four-day working week - new poll

Mon, May 29

2:11

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Webster reveals Origin loyalty and 'hatred' of Queensland

Webster reveals Origin loyalty and 'hatred' of Queensland

9 mins ago

Dr Ashley Bloomfield 'a little nervous' ahead of honours ceremony

5:10

Dr Ashley Bloomfield 'a little nervous' ahead of honours ceremony

22 mins ago

US petrol station owner fatally shoots boy over bottles of water

US petrol station owner fatally shoots boy over bottles of water

32 mins ago

LIVE

Video: Smoke billows from South Auckland scrap fire

Video: Smoke billows from South Auckland scrap fire

45 mins ago

Proposed bilingual road signs are 'cost effective' - Te Mātāwai

4:21

Proposed bilingual road signs are 'cost effective' - Te Mātāwai

47 mins ago

Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire

0:33

Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire
1
2
3
4
5
6