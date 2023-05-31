Football
NZ U20 World Cup dream crushed by USA

8:32am
Cade Cowell of the United States, left, and New Zealand's Finn Surman

Cade Cowell of the United States, left, and New Zealand's Finn Surman (Source: Associated Press)

The United States reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in convincing fashion without conceding again after beating New Zealand 4-0 in Mendoza.

The Americans dominated the round-of-16 match without hardly any threat from the New Zealanders, but they struggled to show it on the scoreboard.

After Owen Wolff's lucky opener early on, the US didn't score again until the 61st minute through Cade Cowell. Justin Che and Rokas Pukstas added on.

The US is the only team yet to concede a goal, and will next face Gambia or Uruguay.

