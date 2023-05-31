World
AAP

Man accused of million dollar elderly scam nabbed at airport

2:04pm
Samiuddin Khaja arrested at airport.

Samiuddin Khaja arrested at airport. (Source: NSW Police.)

A man accused of being involved in a $1.2 million scamming syndicate targeting the elderly and vulnerable has been arrested at Sydney Airport while attempting to flee the country.

Samiuddin Khaja was allegedly involved in multiple phone scams targeting older people, before trying to fly out of Australia.

Khaja was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with dealing with property proceeds of crime less than $10,000 and directing a criminal group.

His arrest is the third by Strike Force Artal, formed by NSW Police last year to combat phone scams and money laundering in July last year.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in February with recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime greater than $5000.

A woman, 36, was arrested and charged last week with dealing with property proceeds of crime greater than $100,000.

Khaja's bail was refused at Downing Centre Local Court yeaterday.

