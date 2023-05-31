World

German teen left with near-fatal injuries after football brawl

Nike Tiempo football boots on the pitch. (Source: Getty)

A 15-year-old footballer has been hospitalised with life-threatening brain injuries after being struck by an opposing player in a post-match fight during an international youth tournament in Germany.

A 16-year-old from a French team was jailed pending further investigation by a judge in Frankfurt, where the match against a team from Berlin took place on Sunday.

In a statement, Frankfurt police said a scuffle broke out between players after the final whistle and escalated into punches being thrown.

The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said.

He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital.

Police are asking witnesses who may have video of the incident to get in touch.

