France prop Mohamed Haouas sentenced to jail for domestic violence

France prop Mohamed Haouas was strongly condemned by the French Rugby Federation after he was sentenced to one year in jail for domestic violence today.

Haouas has been authorised to remain free, but the FFR's reaction cast a shadow on his future with Les Tricolores.

The FFR expressed its “dismay at this situation,” insisting in a statement that it “condemns in the strongest terms all forms of violence, particularly violence against women”.

Haouas’ behaviour was “unacceptable and incompatible with the representation of our nation at international level,” the FFR said.

“Mohammed Haouas’ conduct is contrary to the principles that underpin our sport and our national team,” said Serge Simon, the federation vice-president in charge of the national teams.

“Firmness is our duty in such circumstances.”

L'Equipe newspaper and other French media reported Haouas appeared in a Montpellier court after being taken into custody last week for being violent against his wife in the southern city. Haouas received support from his wife during the hearing, L'Equipe said, adding that conditions for Haouas to avoid jail would be determined later.

“Mohamed went though a difficult childhood,” Haouas' lawyer, Marc Gallix, was quoted as saying. "He grew up in a tough neighbourhood, and scars of the behavior he had when he lived there remain. It’s difficult because he’s managed to settle professionally, but you don’t forget those bad childhood reflexes that easily. I think he needs psychotherapy and treatment. What he did on Friday was inadmissible, but that doesn’t mean he deserved to go to prison.”

The sentencing will likely cost Haouas, capped 16 times, a place in the Rugby World Cup which France is hosting in September. Haouas was also expected to switch clubs and join Clermont next season but it was unclear whether the move will happen.

Haouas played in the Six Nations this year but appeared only once after being banned for four matches following his red card against Scotland at Stade de France.