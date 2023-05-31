World
Associated Press

Emergency alerts in South Korea as North launches 'spy satellite'

10:44am
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers his speech during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers his speech during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

South Korea’s military says North Korea has launched a purported space-launch vehicle after announcing a plan to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff today did not immediately provide further flight details. Following the launch, officials in South Korea's capital of Seoul sent alerts over public speakers and smartphones for residents to prepare for evacuation, but there were no immediate reports of damages or disruption.

Japan’s coast guard said Monday that North Korea informed it of a plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.

A satellite launch by North Korea is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions that ban the country from using ballistic technology because it’s regarded as a cover for missile tests.

WorldAsia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

The US military said that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea.

19 mins ago

Thai police seize over a tonne of meth bound for Australia

Thai police seize over a tonne of meth bound for Australia

The meth was disguised as packages of tea.

Tue, May 30

China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030

China plans to land astronauts on moon before 2030

Tue, May 30

Indian official drains entire reservoir to retrieve phone

Indian official drains entire reservoir to retrieve phone

Mon, May 29

Man who opened door on South Korea flight says he felt suffocated

Man who opened door on South Korea flight says he felt suffocated

Sun, May 28

0:15

Watch: Door of South Korean passenger plane opened mid-flight

Watch: Door of South Korean passenger plane opened mid-flight

Sat, May 27

0:15

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

All Loafers Lodge residents accounted for following fire

All Loafers Lodge residents accounted for following fire

18 mins ago

Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire

0:33

Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire

19 mins ago

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

31 mins ago

What will prison life be like for Elizabeth Holmes?

What will prison life be like for Elizabeth Holmes?

45 mins ago

Waimakariri mayor responds to UN conspiracy theories

Waimakariri mayor responds to UN conspiracy theories

59 mins ago

Reward offered after great white shark tag goes missing off NZ

5:33

Reward offered after great white shark tag goes missing off NZ
1
2
3
4
5
6