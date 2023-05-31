Football
Associated Press

Court seeking arrest of Brazilian football star

10:49am
Douglas Costa playing for Brazil.

Douglas Costa playing for Brazil. (Source: Associated Press)

A Brazilian court is seeking the arrest of LA Galaxy striker Douglas Costa for failing to pay for child support.

An attorney for the Brazilian striker said in a statement that he trusts the decision by a judge in the city of Porto Alegre will be reversed.

Details of the case are sealed.

The 32-year-old Costa cannot be arrested outside Brazil, according to the court’s ruling..

Costa has played for Brazil, Bayern Munich and Juventus. He signed a deal with the Major League Soccer team in February 2022, and it runs to December.

Football

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ U20 World Cup dream crushed by USA

NZ U20 World Cup dream crushed by USA

The USA were far too strong for the young New Zealanders, running out comfortable 4-0 winners.

8:32am

0:41

Aston Villa ends 13-year European exile after final day win

Aston Villa ends 13-year European exile after final day win

First-half strikes from Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins ensured Villa finished the season in seventh place.

Mon, May 29

Everton saved from relegation with final-day winner

Everton saved from relegation with final-day winner

Mon, May 29

NZ under-20s handed brutal loss by Argentina at World Cup

NZ under-20s handed brutal loss by Argentina at World Cup

Sat, May 27

Man U secures Champions League return with routing of Chelsea

Man U secures Champions League return with routing of Chelsea

Fri, May 26

Stoppage time goal denies NZ win at FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Stoppage time goal denies NZ win at FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Wed, May 24

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

All Loafers Lodge residents accounted for following fire

All Loafers Lodge residents accounted for following fire

17 mins ago

Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire

0:33

Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire

19 mins ago

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes 'aggressively' close to US aircraft

31 mins ago

What will prison life be like for Elizabeth Holmes?

What will prison life be like for Elizabeth Holmes?

45 mins ago

Waimakariri mayor responds to UN conspiracy theories

Waimakariri mayor responds to UN conspiracy theories

59 mins ago

Reward offered after great white shark tag goes missing off NZ

5:33

Reward offered after great white shark tag goes missing off NZ
1
2
3
4
5
6