World
AAP

Aus boxer bailed after allegedly breaking football ref's jaw

33 mins ago
The referee after the incident.

The referee after the incident. (Source: Nine)

The man who allegedly assaulted a referee at a suburban football game in Australia has been released on bail with strict conditions after a new video came to light.

Adam Abdallah, 25, received widespread condemnation after a video purportedly showing him violently assaulting soccer official Khodr Yaghi in Sydney's southwest went viral in late April.

Abdallah had been in custody since May 1 but today was granted bail unopposed in the NSW Supreme Court.

The prosecution said it did not oppose his release because a new video of the incident had come to light since Abdallah was initially refused bail.

"It somewhat changes the narrative from the shortened clip the media had," a lawyer representing the Director of Public Prosecutions said.

The bail conditions require the amateur boxer to remain in his house at all times, unless accompanied by his mother or his wife, who is six months' pregnant.

Justice Mark Ierace said the conditions effectively confine Abdallah to "house arrest".

As Abdallah has no prior criminal convictions, other than one traffic matter, Justice Ierace said the "alleged behaviour would appear to be quite out of character".

Yaghi, 45, underwent reconstructive surgery in a Sydney hospital after the incident left his jaw broken in three places and knocked out three teeth.

A still taken from footage of the incident.

A still taken from footage of the incident. (Source: Nine)

Abdallah was a suspended player for Greenacre Eagles, which withdrew from the rest of the men's premier league winter season and promised to help the local association impose appropriate sanctions.

NSW Sports Minister Steve Kamper, a past president of Sydney Olympic Football Club, said he had sought assurances from governing body Football NSW that the strongest possible action would be taken over the alleged attack on Yaghi.

"This is one of the worst attacks I've ever seen at any sporting event at any level," he told AAP in a statement days after the incident.

"This was a disgusting and cowardly attack. It goes without saying that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable."

Abdallah next faces court on June 28.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man accused of million dollar elderly scam nabbed at airport

Man accused of million dollar elderly scam nabbed at airport

Samiuddin Khaja was allegedly involved in multiple scams targeting elderly people, before trying to fly out of Australia.

2:04pm

Charles Manson follower should be paroled, court rules

Charles Manson follower should be paroled, court rules

Van Houten participated in two killings at the direction of cult leader Charles Manson in 1969.

12:59pm

Garlic variety could be used to combat Covid and the flu

Garlic variety could be used to combat Covid and the flu

12:46pm

1:45

What will prison life be like for Elizabeth Holmes?

What will prison life be like for Elizabeth Holmes?

11:59am

US petrol station owner fatally shoots boy over bottles of water

US petrol station owner fatally shoots boy over bottles of water

9:12am

US boy, 11, thought he would die after being shot by police

US boy, 11, thought he would die after being shot by police

8:04am

Latest

Popular

33 mins ago

Aus boxer bailed after allegedly breaking football ref's jaw

Aus boxer bailed after allegedly breaking football ref's jaw

2:04pm

Man accused of million dollar elderly scam nabbed at airport

Man accused of million dollar elderly scam nabbed at airport

1:53pm

Beckenridge case: Stepdad in dire financial state before disappearance

Beckenridge case: Stepdad in dire financial state before disappearance

1:38pm

Man arrested after reports of gun pointed at person in Dunedin

Man arrested after reports of gun pointed at person in Dunedin

1:28pm

Think you're a good speller? Try these National Spelling Bee words

1:56

Think you're a good speller? Try these National Spelling Bee words

1:15pm

North Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

North Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
1
2
3
4
5
6