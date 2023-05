Al Pacino to be a dad again at 82

Al Pacino is to be a father again at the age of 82.

The Scarface actor — who already has Julie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with former partner Beverly D'Angelo — will welcome his fourth child into the world in just a few weeks time because Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant, his spokesperson has confirmed to TMZ.

Al and 29-year-old Alfallah — who previously dated Sir Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen — have been romantically linked since April 2022, when they were pictured having dinner together.

The Scent of a Woman actor previously explained he "gets a lot" out of fatherhood and finds it "upsetting" not being involved in his children's lives.

He told The New Yorker in 2014: "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

Three years ago, Pacino's ex-girlfriend Meital Dohan admitted one of the reasons why their two-year romance came to an end was because the Godfather star — who is 39 years her senior — didn't want to have any more children.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper at the time: "It was one of the most incredible love stories of my life, but there was an acknowledgement that we're both at different places in our lives.

"Two years is a long time and I was like, 'We love each other, but where is this going? I really want to have kids.'

"It's harder when someone's that much older than you, because I still have a family to build, while he already has a family."

She added: "At his age, it's a rigid decision."