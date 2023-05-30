Whakaari owners fail to have charges dismissed

The owners of Whakaari / White Island have failed to have charges relating to the deaths of 22 people during the 2019 eruption thrown out.

Three members of the Buttle family are charged as directors and will face trial alongside a dozen other parties in five weeks' time.

Judge Evangelos Thomas dismissed their application at a hearing of Whakatāne District Court sitting in Auckland on Tuesday.

The Buttles are charged with failing to understand the island's hazards and minimise safety risks.

All defendants have pleaded not guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whakaari Management, the company owned by two Buttle brothers, is charged with failing to understand the island's hazards or make sure there was a safe way to evacuate. The company will face trial.

rnz.co.nz