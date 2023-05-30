World
AAP

Teacher's Pet case: Dawson 'noticed' student after seeing topless photo

9:00pm
Chris Dawson arrives in court.

Chris Dawson arrives in court. (Source: Getty)

Convicted wife-killer Chris Dawson's first interaction with a student he's accused of having an unlawful sexual relationship with was to return a topless photo.

Taken on a picnic when the student, known in court only as AB, was 14 or 15, the photo was circulating around her school where he taught.

Before he saw a picture of her in a "vulnerable position", she "went unnoticed" by Dawson and had little to do with him.

"There was no need, he wasn't my teacher. I was ensconced in my social group and trying to navigate that normal 15-year-old life," she told the NSW District Court today.

Dawson, 74, has pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual activity with AB between July and December 1980 while she was aged 16 and his student on Sydney's northern beaches.

The historical carnal knowledge charge, which Dawson denies, was replaced in 1986.

Prosecutors have to prove the alleged sexual activity occurred while he was her teacher, public defender Claire Wasley said.

Crown prosecutor Emma Blizard said it is not disputed sexual activity took place.

"The central issue will be one of timing and when events commenced," Blizard said.

Dawson said he wanted AB in his class to get to know her, telling her that numerous times.

"Because it softened me," she said, giving evidence today.

He made her feel special and she began confiding difficulties she was having at home, before he allegedly put his hand on her bare knee at a sports carnival.

She started babysitting Dawson's children, almost every weekend, including while he and his wife spent the night at home.

He began attending the pub where AB and other students drank underage on Fridays, telling her stories about "how fabulous he was" as "part of the grooming process".

"It just got out of control in terms of the amount of time I was spending with him," she said.

She was brought to exercise classes Dawson taught with his twin brother.

"When one twin was running the class the other was out the back with whichever student was their property at the time," AB said.

Wasley reminded Judge Sarah Huggett she is not required to judge Dawson by contemporary legal or moral standards and what she knows about his conviction for murder should have no bearing.

She said it was disputed the alleged sexual activity started while AB was Dawson's student.

AB told the court she was 16 and Dawson was her teacher when the first alleged sexual activity occurred at his parents' home at Maroubra in Sydney's south.

He told her to keep it a secret, AB said, and it continued, at Dawson's home, in his office at the school, and in the back of his car once he removed the baby seat.

He left notes in her bag while she sat in classes and left coded messages on her school reports, noting in November 1980 she was a "pleasure to teach".

"He wasn't referring to teaching sports coaching… he thought it was very clever to be able to put that on a public document," she said.

Dawson was jailed in 2022 for murdering his wife Lynette in January 1982, with a judge finding he was motivated by a desire to pursue an unfettered relationship with a student.

Health issues in his old age mean Dawson will have frequent breaks during the judge-alone trial.

His lawyers observed Dawson having difficulties following the proceedings and he will appear via audiovisual link rather than being ferried to and from prison to attend court from tomorrow.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Aus man stabbed wife to death after kindergarten dispute

Aus man stabbed wife to death after kindergarten dispute

Adam Brown, 41, a former university lecturer, will spend up to 24 years behind bars.

3:26pm

Sydney blaze: Building demolished as 4th teen boy talks to police

Sydney blaze: Building demolished as 4th teen boy talks to police

"No charges have been laid at this time," local police say.

3:05pm

0:40

Nine injured in shooting at busy Florida beach

Nine injured in shooting at busy Florida beach

1:38pm

Thai police seize over a tonne of meth bound for Australia

Thai police seize over a tonne of meth bound for Australia

11:57am

Benedict Cumberbatch attacked at home by knife-wielding chef

Benedict Cumberbatch attacked at home by knife-wielding chef

10:50am

Watch: Escaped bull charges at crowd at WA rodeo

Watch: Escaped bull charges at crowd at WA rodeo

10:01am

0:41

Latest

Popular

48 mins ago

ANZ predicts one more OCR rise, housing market pickup from mid-year

ANZ predicts one more OCR rise, housing market pickup from mid-year

9:00pm

Teacher's Pet case: Dawson 'noticed' student after seeing topless photo

Teacher's Pet case: Dawson 'noticed' student after seeing topless photo

8:30pm

North Korea says it'll launch first military spy satellite in June

North Korea says it'll launch first military spy satellite in June

8:07pm

Wellington family rescues stranded kererū from peril

Wellington family rescues stranded kererū from peril

7:30pm

Waimea Dam starts filling after cost blowout, delays

2:13

Waimea Dam starts filling after cost blowout, delays

7:23pm

The country's most attractive workplace revealed

3:42

The country's most attractive workplace revealed
1
2
3
4
5
6