World
Associated Press

Russia issues arrest warrant for US senator over Ukraine comment

27 mins ago
Lindsey Graham.

Lindsey Graham. (Source: Associated Press)

Russia's Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for US Senator Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was released by Zelensky's office, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that "the Russians are dying" and described the US military assistance to the country as "the best money we've ever spent".

While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine's presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented by saying that "it's hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators".

The Investigative Committee, the country's top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.

Graham is among more than 200 US members of Congress whom Moscow banned last year from entering Russia.

Graham commented on Twitter, saying that "to know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin's regime brings me immense joy".

"I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine's freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory," he tweeted.

"I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin's corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honour."

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and EuropeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman wins cheese rolling race despite being knocked out

Woman wins cheese rolling race despite being knocked out

Delaney Irving only realised she’d won a wheel of cheese when woke up in the medical tent.

1:54pm

0:39

Nine injured in shooting at busy Florida beach

Nine injured in shooting at busy Florida beach

No deaths have been reported.

1:38pm

King Charles tries saving cash and planet by cooling Palace pool

King Charles tries saving cash and planet by cooling Palace pool

1:15pm

German male stripper arrested over 'deceptively real' toy gun

German male stripper arrested over 'deceptively real' toy gun

1:02pm

Nun's body with little decay since 2019 death draws crowds in US

Nun's body with little decay since 2019 death draws crowds in US

11:29am

Cruise passengers terrified after ship sails through rough seas

Cruise passengers terrified after ship sails through rough seas

11:11am

0:20

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

Russia issues arrest warrant for US senator over Ukraine comment

Russia issues arrest warrant for US senator over Ukraine comment

37 mins ago

'She should stand up and say sorry': 501s claim advocate mismanaged funds

'She should stand up and say sorry': 501s claim advocate mismanaged funds

40 mins ago

The Chase's Shaun Wallace reveals favourite All Blacks player

0:38

The Chase's Shaun Wallace reveals favourite All Blacks player

1:54pm

Woman wins cheese rolling race despite being knocked out

0:39

Woman wins cheese rolling race despite being knocked out

1:38pm

Nine injured in shooting at busy Florida beach

Nine injured in shooting at busy Florida beach

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6