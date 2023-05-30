World
Associated Press

Nine injured in shooting at busy Florida beach

1:38pm
olice respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood.

olice respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood. (Source: Associated Press)

Police are responding to a shooting near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

Nine people were injured, police said. No deaths have been reported.

A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire, police said.

One person has been detained, and another suspect is being still being sought.

Videos posted on Twitter showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues.

Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 17 kilometres south of Fort Lauderdale and 32 kilometres north of Miami.

The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Russia issues arrest warrant for US senator over Ukraine comment

Russia issues arrest warrant for US senator over Ukraine comment

The senator said: "The Russians are dying", calling the US military assistance to Ukraine "the best money we've ever spent".

28 mins ago

Nun's body with little decay since 2019 death draws crowds in US

Nun's body with little decay since 2019 death draws crowds in US

Some say it's a sign of holiness in Catholicism, while others say the lack of decomposition may not be as rare as people think.

11:29am

Cruise passengers terrified after ship sails through rough seas

Cruise passengers terrified after ship sails through rough seas

11:11am

0:20

Benedict Cumberbatch attacked at home by knife-wielding chef

Benedict Cumberbatch attacked at home by knife-wielding chef

10:50am

Emergency summit in wake of 12 horse deaths at Kentucky Derby

Emergency summit in wake of 12 horse deaths at Kentucky Derby

9:52am

Guyana teen charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in dorm fire

Guyana teen charged as adult with 19 counts of murder in dorm fire

7:19am

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

Russia issues arrest warrant for US senator over Ukraine comment

Russia issues arrest warrant for US senator over Ukraine comment

38 mins ago

'She should stand up and say sorry': 501s claim advocate mismanaged funds

'She should stand up and say sorry': 501s claim advocate mismanaged funds

41 mins ago

The Chase's Shaun Wallace reveals favourite All Blacks player

0:38

The Chase's Shaun Wallace reveals favourite All Blacks player

1:54pm

Woman wins cheese rolling race despite being knocked out

0:39

Woman wins cheese rolling race despite being knocked out

1:38pm

Nine injured in shooting at busy Florida beach

Nine injured in shooting at busy Florida beach

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6