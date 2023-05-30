League
Crunch period for Warriors begins against Dolphins

44 mins ago
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores against the Broncos.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores against the Broncos. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors are looking to rebound from a dramatic defeat at home to Brisbane when they face the Dolphins for the first time ever on Saturday in Auckland.

Coach Andrew Webster said that the 26-22 loss to an Origin-depleted Broncos side was disappointing because the Warriors "didn't ice our opportunities".

"Every single player, every single staff member knew the situation. We had too many lapses of concentration when we were on top and let them into the game. The Broncos came up with some great try-saving tackles."

Webster will be looking for his side to improve on last weekend's 70% set completion rate, which gave the visitors plenty of territory to work with as they established an unassailable lead in Napier.

One shining light was prop Addin Fonua-Blake, who led the team with 264 run metres and also had a 100% efficiency with his 29 tackles.

The Dolphins have been the surprise package of the season, currently sitting in sixth after their 26-12 home win over St George Illawarra.

Webster says the influence of legendary coach Wayne Bennett can't be underestimated.

"They give themselves every opportunity to be in the fight, do everything in their power not to be the first ones to break," he said.

"They've come out and blown a few teams away, so we have to compete for the full 80."

Those sentiments were echoed by Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson, who said that "every Wayne Bennett coached side controls and holds the ball, they very rarely beat themselves".

The fact that the Dolphins are missing Felise Kaufusi, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Tom Gilbert on Origin duty does not mean the Warriors will be taking the newcomers lightly.

"Even when they've been behind, they've kept grinding away," Webster said.

"I've been lucky enough to spend about a six-week period with him (Bennett) when he was at Newcastle, I've got so much respect for him and what he's done for the game.

"And what he's done this year has been unbelievable. You pinch yourself a little bit [coaching against him]."

While Webster has steadfastly stuck to the 'one game at a time' line in his debut season, the next four weeks are games that the Warriors will be desperately targeting eight competition points from.

After the Dolphins, they travel to face Canberra before another bye and then the bottom-placed Dragons.

