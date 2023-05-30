World
Associated Press

Cruise passengers terrified after ship sails through rough seas

11:11am

A cruise ship that navigated rough seas off the South Carolina coast over the Memorial Day weekend has resumed sailing on its next cruise, Carnival Cruise Lines said today.

Terrified passengers on the Carnival Sunshine took to social media to post video of water pouring through a flooded hallway on a cabin level and pictures of on-board stores in shambles, with merchandise strewn about on the floor as large waves swelled on the sea.

Passenger Daniel Taylor said the crew “left us blind, not reassuring us what was going on, where we were heading to, what the plan was," WCIV-TV reported.

"They could have updated us and let us know something,” he said.

The Carnival Sunshine's return to Charleston, South Carolina, from the Bahamas was delayed by prolonged bad weather and rough seas in the area, the Miami-based company said.

The vessel's next cruise scheduled to leave Charleston this weekend was delayed, but is now sailing, the statement said.

No serious injuries were reported.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of all our guests,” Carnival said.

