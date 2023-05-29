World
AAP

Woman uses stolen identity to buy car from Victoria dealership

11:01am
Woman who allegedly used fake details to purchase car from Victoria dealership.

Woman who allegedly used fake details to purchase car from Victoria dealership. (Source: AAP)

The search is on for a woman who used a stolen identity to secure finance for a new car.

Victoria Police say the woman visited a car dealership in Bundoora and used a modified drivers licence and stolen identity details to purchase a $42,000 AUD VW Golf on finance.

The same details have been used to make disaster relief claims and in a number of other attempts to secure finance from other institutions.

Investigators have released CCTV and images of a woman they believe can assist with their inquiries.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

