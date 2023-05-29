Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Watch: King Charles honours Tina Turner with musical tribute

5:00pm

King Charles honoured Tina Turner with a musical tribute at Buckingham Palace.

The newly-crowned monarch allowed the Band of the Welsh Guards to perform the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll's 1989 hit The Best during the changing of the guard in front of the royal residence in London on Friday, according to video footage shared by Forces News.

They were joined by the First Battalion Welsh Guards Corps of Drums during the centuries-old ceremony, where the King's Guard hands over responsibility for protecting Buckingham and St James' palaces to the New Guard.

Charles and Tina – whose death aged 83 was announced on 24 May – first met in 1986, when she put on a show at the Prince's Trust All-Star Rock Concert at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Best has deep meaning to other members of the royal family, with Prince William telling Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series his late mum Princess Diana, would play the track for him and his brother, Prince Harry, while she was driving them back to boarding school.

King Charles (when he was still prince of Wales) meets with Tina Turner.

King Charles (when he was still prince of Wales) meets with Tina Turner. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The Prince of Wales, who was 15 when Diana was killed in an August 1997 Paris car crash aged 36, said: "One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's The Best because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment.

"And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. We'd even get the policeman in the car: he'd occasionally be singing along as well.

"We'd be singing and listening to the music right the way up to the gates at school where they dropped you off."

He added: "When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."

King Charles was the latest in a huge list of celebrities who have paid tribute to Tina, including Sir Mick Jagger, her old friend Oprah Winfrey, Cher, and 64-year-old Angela Bassett — who played Tina in her What’s Love Got to Do With It biopic — while Beyoncé and Lizzo have honoured the icon during on-stage performances.

EntertainmentMusicRoyaltyUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kiwi actors praised for 'magic' performances in Hamilton debut

Kiwi actors praised for 'magic' performances in Hamilton debut

The show was created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who played the title role of Alexander Hamilton in its initial run.

1:44pm

William, Harry secretly met with Diana's butler to 'shed light' on mum

William, Harry secretly met with Diana's butler to 'shed light' on mum

Ahead of Harry's 2018 wedding, the royal siblings met with Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell to understand more about their mother's life.

Sun, May 28

Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield lied to her over affair

Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield lied to her over affair

Sun, May 28

Hugh Grant's lawsuit alleging illegal snooping tabloid cleared for trial

Hugh Grant's lawsuit alleging illegal snooping tabloid cleared for trial

Sat, May 27

Roger Waters under investigation in Germany over Nazi-style outfit

Roger Waters under investigation in Germany over Nazi-style outfit

Sat, May 27

Auckland indie group Coast Arcade going from strength to strength

Auckland indie group Coast Arcade going from strength to strength

Sat, May 27

2:33

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Covid-19: Case numbers fall slightly, 36 more deaths

2:30

Covid-19: Case numbers fall slightly, 36 more deaths

21 mins ago

Kiwis back four-day working week - new poll

2:11

Kiwis back four-day working week - new poll

38 mins ago

Knife crime up around 20% over two years - police

2:26

Knife crime up around 20% over two years - police

5:40pm

Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi Beach

0:16

Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi Beach

5:00pm

Watch: King Charles honours Tina Turner with musical tribute

1:01

Watch: King Charles honours Tina Turner with musical tribute

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6