Watch: Dramatic Indy 500 crash sees rogue tyre sail over grandstand

Josef Newgarden ended 11 years of frustration and finally won the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday to extend team owner Roger Penske's record to 19 victories — but first since buying Indianapolis Motor Speedway — using an audacious pass of defending race winner Marcus Ericsson during a frantic 2.5-mile sprint to the finish.

After the race was red-flagged for the third time in the final 16 laps, Newgarden was moved from fourth to second by race control following a review of the running order at the time the yellow flag waved.

The two-time IndyCar champion, who had been 0 for 11 in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” took advantage of his improved position by slingshotting around Ericsson on the restart and holding him off through the last two turns.

Newgarden brought his Chevrolet-powered car to a stop on the front stretch, jumped out and found a hole in the fence, diving into part of a crowd estimated at more than 300,000 to celebrate.

Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, Newgarden climbed the fence to mimic longtime Team Penske driver and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

The 32-year-old from Nashville is the first American to win Indy since Alexander Rossi in 2016.

The first came for a crash involving Felix Rosenqvist and Kyle Kirkwood, who were near the front of the lead pack.

Rosenqvist touched the fence in Turn 1 and could not prevent his Arrow McLaren car from sliding down the track.

Kirkwood launched off his right rear tire and went upside down into the catch fence, beginning a terrifying, spark-filled ride through the short chute.

One of Kirkwood’s wheels sailed over the fencing and narrowly cleared the packed grandstand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody was injured. His tire smashed the hood of a Chevrolet in a parking lot next to the grandstand.

New Zealanders Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin finished sixth and 14th respectively.