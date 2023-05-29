Entertainment
Tina Turner's widower planning to transform Swiss estate into museum

46 mins ago
Tina Turner performs on stage at Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 4th November 1990.

Tina Turner performs on stage at Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 4th November 1990. (Source: Getty)

Tina Turner's widower is reportedly planning to transform the NZ$125 million Swiss estate where she died into a museum dedicated to her life and work.

The singer, whose death aged 83 was confirmed on Thursday after she had battled health woes for years, bought her sprawling 10-building waterfront retreat that overlooks Lake Zurich in 2021 with husband Erwin Bach, 67.

Swiss newspaper Blick claimed it "may now be used to showcase memorabilia from the superstar's career".

The century-old, 260,000 sq foot property in the village of Staefa includes a pond, stream, swimming pool and boat deck and sits in an exclusive neighbourhood where tennis star Roger Federer, 41, also has a home.

A statue of Tina is also said to be in the works in her hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee, which is already home to The Tina Turner Museum.

The city's mayor Bill Rawls Jr revealed his plan to erect the monument to TMZ, saying he already had the backing of his colleagues.

He said: "When Tina stepped on stage, she owned it. We want this statue to represent that passion.

"Tina was an inspiration to the entire world... she showed the people of Brownsville that no matter where you start, you own your story about where you end up."

Tina was easily able to afford her Swiss retreat as her net worth was an estimated $250 million when she died — after she sold her image rights for a fortune two years before her death.

The Private Dancer singer made the deal, which also included music rights, with BMG for a reported $50 million, massively boosting her net worth.

BMG chief executive Hartwig Masuch, 68, said at the time: "Tina Turner's musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences.

"We are honoured to take on the job of managing Tina Turner's musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best."

