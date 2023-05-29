Steve Hansen addresses Folau booing at Twickenham match

Steve Hansen says Israel Folau "can't be punished" for the rest of his life after the former Wallabies fullback was booed at Twickenham during the Barbarians 48-42 win over the World XV.

Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 for making anti-gay social media posts, scored a try for former All Black coach Hansen's World XV, but was jeered each time he touched the ball.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) flew a Pride flag at Twickenham and LGBTQ+ protesters were among the 32,597 strong crowd.

Hansen, who was wearing a pride wristband, said post match that while he didn't agree with Folau's views, he believes he should be given an opportunity to change.

"We don't necessarily have to agree with each other on our opinions but you are entitled to have one.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You can't be punished for the rest of your life for having an opinion that most of us disagree with.

"I've always believed that you can't help somebody change by leaving them on the outside."

Sir Steve Hansen. (Source: 1News)

Hansen's selection of Folau for the World XV was controversial, but he justified his decision at the time, saying Folau was picked on ability.

"Israel Folau is a very good rugby player.

"He's world class. And I know by picking him that there will be some people hurt -and I get that. However, I want those people to understand that Israel's belief and views are not ours. And we don't agree with them.

"But he's a rugby player first and foremost and he's been sanctioned. Those sanctions have finished, he's playing rugby, he's probably going to go to the World Cup so my job is to pick the best team I can pick and that's what I've done."

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the match, Hansen told BBC Sport, "They [the RFU] wouldn't be flying the flag if he [Folau] wasn't [selected].

"The flag is being brought to the attention of people, and the awareness of why it is there is to support the people that are judged and treated poorly because of who they are.

"They deserve to be loved and cared for as much as anybody else. If we all did that it'd be a happy place, wouldn't it?

"The big lesson there is just treat everyone with kindness and love."

Folau has switched international allegiance to Tonga and is in line to play at this year's Rugby World Cup.

rnz.co.nz