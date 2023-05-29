Russia launches 'largest drone attack' on Ukraine's capital

Ukraine's capital was subjected to the largest drone attack since the start of Russia's war, local officials said, as Kyiv prepared to mark the anniversary of its founding.

At least one person was killed, but officials said scores of drones were shot down, demonstrating Ukraine's air defence capability.

Russia launched the “most massive attack” on the city on the weekend with Iranian-made Shahed drones, said Serhii Popko, a senior Kyiv military official.

The attack lasted more than five hours, with air defence reportedly shooting down more than 40 drones.

A 41-year-old man was killed, and a 35-year-old woman was hospitalised when debris fell on a seven-story nonresidential building and started a fire, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Debris from a drone damaged the building of the Ukrainian Society of the Blind.

After the attack, organisation member Volodymyr Golubenko came to pick up his things. He was helped by his son Mykola, who searched for his father’s belongings among the rubble and, at the same time, tried to describe to his father what his office looks like now.

“This wall on the right is destroyed, and on left also,” said Mykola to his father.

Iranian drone Shahed-129 is displayed at a rally in Tehran, Iran. (Source: Associated Press)

Volodymyr Golubenko worked at this place for more than 40 years. He says it is a home for many blind people because they come here to talk and support each other.

“If you don’t even have a job, it’s difficult to get a job now because these events (war) have been going on since last year. At least people come here to chat," said Volodymyr.

Like Golubenko, many people in his district heard the sound of Shahid drones for the first time. Among them was 36-year-old Yana, who has three boys. The family hid in a corridor all night.

“Something started to explode above us. The children ran here in fear," said Yana.

Ukraine said that Saturday night was also record-breaking in terms of Shahed drone attacks across the country. Of the 59 drones launched, 58 were shot down by air defence systems, according to the military's General Staff.

Russia has repeatedly launched waves of drone attacks against Ukraine, but most are shot down.

Ukraine has also claimed this month to have downed some of Russia's hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has touted as providing a key competitive advantage.

Kyiv Day marks the anniversary of the city's official founding. The day is usually celebrated with live concerts, street fairs, exhibitions and fireworks.

Scaled-back festivities were planned for this year, the city’s 1,541st anniversary.