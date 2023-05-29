Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi

Torrential rain has caused flooding and more state highway chaos in the Bay of Plenty and Hauraki District this afternoon.

It comes as MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bay of Plenty around 2pm.

Flooding on a Waihi Beach road. (Source: Supplied)

The storm was spotted on radars heading towards Tauranga shortly after 3pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heads up #Tauranga



There is a Severe Thunderstorm near Waihi heading your way this afternoon bringing very heavy rain



Warning here: https://t.co/GeH6tLulff

Radar here: https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1



Drive carefully pic.twitter.com/rCQcckTgrD — MetService (@MetService) May 29, 2023

Images provided to 1News showed roads, homes and cars impacted by floodwaters at Waihi Beach.

Torrential rain at Waihi on Monday, May 29. (Source: Susan Lean)

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed it was called out to the Waihi Beach RSA to help with evacuations.

Crews had attended numerous other flooding callouts in the surrounding area which started coming in not long after 2pm.

Waka Kotahi said a slip on State Highway 29 near Old Kaimai Road is blocking both directions.

"Heavy equipment is en route to clear the slip. Detour via SH2 or expect long delays until cleared."

ADVERTISEMENT

Flooding at Waihi Beach after severe thunderstorm. (Source: Susan Lean.)

It added that due to flooding on State Highway 25 Waihi to Whiritoa was also closed for a time due to "major flooding".

UPDATE 4:00PM

Flooding has receded. This road is now OPEN. ^CO https://t.co/CP72uNcW8E — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 29, 2023

The road has since been opened as floodwaters susbside.