New Zealand
1News

Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi

39 mins ago
Flooding at Waihi Beach after severe thunderstorm.

Flooding at Waihi Beach after severe thunderstorm. (Source: Susan Lean)

Torrential rain has caused flooding and more state highway chaos in the Bay of Plenty and Hauraki District this afternoon.

It comes as MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bay of Plenty around 2pm.

Flooding on a Waihi Beach road.

Flooding on a Waihi Beach road. (Source: Supplied)

The storm was spotted on radars heading towards Tauranga shortly after 3pm.

Images provided to 1News showed roads, homes and cars impacted by floodwaters at Waihi Beach.

Torrential rain at Waihi on Monday, May 29.

Torrential rain at Waihi on Monday, May 29. (Source: Susan Lean)

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed it was called out to the Waihi Beach RSA to help with evacuations.

Crews had attended numerous other flooding callouts in the surrounding area which started coming in not long after 2pm.

Waka Kotahi said a slip on State Highway 29 near Old Kaimai Road is blocking both directions.

"Heavy equipment is en route to clear the slip. Detour via SH2 or expect long delays until cleared."

Flooding at Waihi Beach after severe thunderstorm.

Flooding at Waihi Beach after severe thunderstorm. (Source: Susan Lean.)

It added that due to flooding on State Highway 25 Waihi to Whiritoa was also closed for a time due to "major flooding".

The road has since been opened as floodwaters susbside.

New ZealandWeather NewsHamilton and WaikatoTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Auckland Council in talks to move some roads after floods

Auckland Council in talks to move some roads after floods

Deputy mayor Desley Simpson said some of the roads would never be fixed as they're in the wrong place.

8:57am

Heavy rain, strong gales to hit much of the country today

Heavy rain, strong gales to hit much of the country today

NIWA says some of the wild weather will ease this afternoon.

7:21am

5:04

At least one critically injured in SH5 crash in east Taupō

At least one critically injured in SH5 crash in east Taupō

6:53pm

Two teens charged after recent and overnight crimes in Hamilton

Two teens charged after recent and overnight crimes in Hamilton

6:36pm

Northern, western areas of country to bear brunt of heavy rain

Northern, western areas of country to bear brunt of heavy rain

Sun, May 28

Sunshine stats show the north got less sun than the south this summer

Sunshine stats show the north got less sun than the south this summer

Sat, May 27

1:18

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Ex-Warriors coach 'overwhelmed' with NRL support after accident

Ex-Warriors coach 'overwhelmed' with NRL support after accident

8 mins ago

Fakatava says dad 'nearly broke TV' celebrating match-winning try

1:26

Fakatava says dad 'nearly broke TV' celebrating match-winning try

20 mins ago

Nine Australian PwC senior partners stood down over tax scandal

Nine Australian PwC senior partners stood down over tax scandal

34 mins ago

3 arrested, over $1m in MDMA seized in Christchurch drug bust

3 arrested, over $1m in MDMA seized in Christchurch drug bust

39 mins ago

Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi

0:16

Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6