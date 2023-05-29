Photos: Severe thunderstorms cause 'major flooding' at Waihi

Torrential rain has caused flooding and more state highway chaos in the Bay of Plenty and Hauraki District this afternoon.
It comes as MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bay of Plenty around 2pm.
The storm was spotted on radars heading towards Tauranga shortly after 3pm.
Images provided to 1News showed roads, homes and cars impacted by floodwaters at Waihi Beach.
Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed it was called out to the Waihi Beach RSA to help with evacuations.
Crews had attended numerous other flooding callouts in the surrounding area which started coming in not long after 2pm.
Waka Kotahi said a slip on State Highway 29 near Old Kaimai Road is blocking both directions.
"Heavy equipment is en route to clear the slip. Detour via SH2 or expect long delays until cleared."
It added that due to flooding on State Highway 25 Waihi to Whiritoa was also closed for a time due to "major flooding".
SHARE ME