League
AAP

NSW suffer big blow as Mitchell ruled out of Origin game 1

28 mins ago
Latrell Mitchell of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Latrell Mitchell of the South Sydney Rabbitohs. (Source: Photosport)

NSW's preparations for State of Origin I have been dealt a significant blow with Latrell Mitchell ruled out of the series opener against Queensland.

The Blues confirmed this morning prior to their flight to Adelaide that a calf injury would prevent the South Sydney superstar from featuring for Brad Fittler's side.

Mitchell's place in the centres will be taken by 19th man Stephen Crichton, with Canterbury five-eighth Matt Burton called in to act as additional back-up for Wednesday night's game at Adelaide Oval.

Mitchell missed the entirety of last year's series with a hamstring injury as the Blues lost the series 2-1.

