World
Associated Press

Indian official drains entire reservoir to retrieve phone

12:34pm
The smartphone was eventually retrieved but wouldn't even start because it was waterlogged.

The smartphone was eventually retrieved but wouldn't even start because it was waterlogged. (Source: istock.com)

A government official in India has been suspended from his job after he ordered a water reservoir to be drained so he could retrieve his smartphone, which he had dropped while taking a selfie.

Food inspector Rajesh Vishwas dropped his Samsung smartphone in Kherkatta dam in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh last week, The Times of India newspaper reported.

Vishwas first asked local divers to jump into the reservoir to find the device, claiming it contained sensitive government data.

But after the initial efforts to retrieve his smartphone failed, he asked for the reservoir to be emptied using diesel pumps.

Over the next three days, more than two million litres of water were pumped out from the reservoir, which is enough to irrigate at least 1500 acres of land during India's scorching summer, local media reported.

In videos that went viral on social media, Vishwas is seen sitting under a red umbrella as diesel pumps run to drain water from the reservoir.

Vishwas told local media the water in the reservoir was unusable for irrigation and that he had received permission from a senior official to drain it.

The smartphone was eventually retrieved but wouldn't even start because it was waterlogged.

Authorities later suspended Vishwas after he was widely criticised for wasting water resources.

India is one of the most water-stressed countries and extreme temperatures had led to severe water scarcity, causing crop losses, forest fires and cuts to power.

WorldAsia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man who opened door on South Korea flight says he felt suffocated

Man who opened door on South Korea flight says he felt suffocated

The man, 33, could face up to 10 years in prison for allegedly violating the aviation security law.

Sun, May 28

0:15

Watch: Door of South Korean passenger plane opened mid-flight

Watch: Door of South Korean passenger plane opened mid-flight

One person was detained by airport police on suspicion of violating the aviation security law.

Sat, May 27

0:15

Queensland man avoids jail after drunken rampage in Indonesia

Queensland man avoids jail after drunken rampage in Indonesia

Fri, May 26

South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely

South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely

Fri, May 26

Man who killed 4 captured after standoff in Japan

Man who killed 4 captured after standoff in Japan

Fri, May 26

Ship briefly runs aground in Egypt's vital Suez Canal

Ship briefly runs aground in Egypt's vital Suez Canal

Thu, May 25

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Covid-19: Case numbers fall slightly, 36 more deaths

Covid-19: Case numbers fall slightly, 36 more deaths

12 mins ago

Kiwi actors praised for 'magic' performances in Hamilton debut

Kiwi actors praised for 'magic' performances in Hamilton debut

17 mins ago

Fleeing man runs onto Auckland motorway, gets into person's car

Fleeing man runs onto Auckland motorway, gets into person's car

21 mins ago

Woman accused of driving drunk from Chch to Dunedin with girl in car

Woman accused of driving drunk from Chch to Dunedin with girl in car

29 mins ago

NSW suffer big blow as Mitchell ruled out of Origin game 1

NSW suffer big blow as Mitchell ruled out of Origin game 1

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6