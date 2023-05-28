New Zealand
Civil Defence to test emergency mobile alerts tonight

25 mins ago
Person checking their mobile.

Person checking their mobile. (Source: istock.com)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will be testing its Emergency Mobile Alert system tonight.

Over 90% of Kiwis can expect to hear the familiar, jarring alarm that has been previously used in mobile warnings during weather events and Covid alert level changes.

The test is designed to check systems, cell towers and mobile devices' ability to receive an emergency alert.

NEMA expects the test to trigger on more than five million phones across Aotearoa.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said in a statement that any mobile device with a network signal would receive the test alerts, and in a real-life scenario, the alert may be targeted at areas affected by "serious hazards".

"If you get an alert, stop, and read the message, and take it seriously. It will tell you what the emergency is and what to do. It will also tell you which agency sent the message and, if needed where to go for more information," he said.

Despite the country's familiarity with the test, McAnulty said it can still come as a shock to some.

"Please let your family members know. Most of us will be familiar with the system and alert sound.

"Most people would have already received them before in a real-life emergency, whether that’s a tsunami, severe weather, a fire, a chemical leak, a boil water notice, or a Covid-19 alert level rise," he said in a statement.

Kiwis can expect to receive the test between 6pm and 7pm tonight.

