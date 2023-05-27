World
Associated Press

Russian missile strike destroys clinic in central Ukraine

7:59am
Firefighters hose down a Policlinic following a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Firefighters hose down a Policlinic following a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Moscow's forces have struck a building containing psychology and veterinary clinics in the city of Dnipro, in central Ukraine, killing two people and wounding 30, including two children.

Video released by regional Gov. Serhiy Lysak showed fire engulfing the three-storey building that appeared almost destroyed, with only parts of a wall standing, as firefighters battled the flames.

It came as Russia's southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine came under attack from Ukrainian artillery fire, mortar shells and drones, hours after two drones struck a Russian city in an area next to the annexed Crimea Peninsula.

A Russian S-300 missile hit a dam in the Karlivka district of Donetsk province in eastern Ukraine, threatening nearby settlements with flooding.

The town of Graivoron in Russia's Belgorod region, about 7km from the Ukrainian border, came under fire for several hours, damaging four houses, a store, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

Closer to the frontier, a recreation centre, a shop and an empty house were damaged in the village of Glotovo. One woman was wounded when nearby Novaya Tavolzhanka was shelled, Gladkov said.

Officials in Russia's southern city of Krasnodar, in the region of the same name bordering Crimea, said two drones struck there. Witnesses told local media they heard something like the sound of a moped and then two explosions.

The blasts smashed a hole in the roof of one building and blew out windows in an apartment building.

"We just went to bed and then there was such a strong, terrible boom," resident Tatiana Safonova said. "We ran outside. There were people running, but nothing else was going on."

She said described the sound beforehand "like a growling, noisy moped driving by".

WorldRussia invades Ukraine

