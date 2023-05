Four people have been injured after a quad bike reportedly left the road in Auckland's Whangateau.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Ashton Rd about 8.48am.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said it had assessed and treated four patients.

One person was in a critical condition and was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital. Three others were in a moderate condition and were taken to the same hospital via road.

Whangateau is about 16km north of Warkworth.