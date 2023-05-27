Boxing
AAP

Fury sends boxing contract to Joshua for 'Battle of Britain'

12:29pm
Tyson Fury celebrates victory after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England.

Tyson Fury celebrates victory after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Source: Getty)

Britain's WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed a contract had been sent to compatriot Anthony Joshua for a Wembley Stadium showdown in September.

Fury, 34, has not fought since retaining his title with a 10th-round stoppage of fellow Briton Derek Chisora in December.

Fury, who has been in Australia supporting good friend Joseph Parker deliver a first-round knockout win over Faiga Opelu, called off his proposed 'Battle of Britain' bout with two-time world champion Joshua, 33, last September, saying his countryman had not signed the contract before the deadline.

"...It's a fight that everyone wants to see including myself," unbeaten Fury said in an Instagram post on Friday.

"This time I'm not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure on. the ball is."

Anthony Joshua after losing to Usyk.

Anthony Joshua after losing to Usyk. (Source: Getty)

Earlier this year Fury was scheduled to face Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA champion, in a unification fight but negotiations fell through in March.

Fury has 33 wins and a draw from 34 bouts, while Joshua has 25 wins and three losses in his 28 professional fights.

Joshua, who beat American Jermaine Franklin on points in London in April, has twice lost to the 36-year-old Usyk.

Boxing

SHARE ME

More Stories

Analysis: The most impressive thing about Parker's win? His body

Analysis: The most impressive thing about Parker's win? His body

Joseph Parker's demolition of Aussie journeyman Faiga Opelu was significant only because of the way he prepared for the fight, writes Patrick McKendry.

Thu, May 25

'It was a statement' - Parker demolishes Opelu in first round

'It was a statement' - Parker demolishes Opelu in first round

Kiwi heavyweight deals decisively with his Australian opponent in Melbourne and says he wants to get back in the ring as soon as possible.

Thu, May 25

Joseph Parker shapes up to put on "smashing" show in Melbourne

Joseph Parker shapes up to put on "smashing" show in Melbourne

Tue, May 23

Kiwi living at boxing gym ahead of world title fight - literally

Kiwi living at boxing gym ahead of world title fight - literally

Sat, May 13

2:17

Deontay Wilder arrested on suspicion of having concealed gun

Deontay Wilder arrested on suspicion of having concealed gun

Wed, May 3

Kiwi boxer David Light treated for stroke after world title loss

Kiwi boxer David Light treated for stroke after world title loss

Wed, May 3

1:38

Latest

Popular

43 mins ago

UK 'monsters' given life sentences after abuse that killed baby

UK 'monsters' given life sentences after abuse that killed baby

1:02pm

Strong winds, heavy rain expected nationwide over weekend

Strong winds, heavy rain expected nationwide over weekend

12:29pm

Fury sends boxing contract to Joshua for 'Battle of Britain'

Fury sends boxing contract to Joshua for 'Battle of Britain'

12:16pm

Smith reflects on emotional final Highlanders game in Dunedin

Smith reflects on emotional final Highlanders game in Dunedin

11:55am

Labour announces first election policy: Keeping Super age at 65

Labour announces first election policy: Keeping Super age at 65

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6