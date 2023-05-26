New Zealand

St Lukes road rage shooting accused has charges upgraded

5 mins ago
One of the men facing charges has now had them upgraded to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and injuring with intent to injure.

One of two men accused in a road rage incident in Auckland's St Lukes, that left a teenage girl with a gunshot wound, has had his charges upgraded.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Auckland District Court today via audio-visual link.

On 16 May, a family was driving their van on the Southern Motorway when a car took issue with them and pursued them for 12 kilometres to the St Lukes Road off-ramp.

Near Asquith Road, someone in the hatchback allegedly fired at least three shots at the van, leaving a 15-year-old girl hospitalised with a gunshot wound.

Another person was also injured.

The accused was initially charged with wounding with reckless disregard and injuring with reckless disregard.

Today, the charges have been upgraded to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent to injure.

He was also newly charged with possession of a firearm after already being charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

The accused has been remanded in custody until 8 June.

By Emma Stanford of rnz.co.nz

