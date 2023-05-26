World
South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely

9:17pm
An Asiana Airlines plane is parked as one of the plane's doors suddenly opened at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea.

An Asiana Airlines plane is parked as one of the plane's doors suddenly opened at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea. (Source: Yonhap via AP)

A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a South Korean flight today, causing air to gust inside the cabin before the plane landed safely, airline and government officials said.

Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person from opening the door but it was eventually opened partially, the Transport Ministry said.

The plane with 194 people was heading to the southeastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is normally about an hour, and details of the incident, including how long the door was open, were under investigation, according to Asiana Airlines.

Video footage apparently taken by a person on board that was posted on social media show some passengers' hair being whipped by the air blowing into the cabin through the open door.

Police detained the unidentified person who opened the door, the airline said. Their motive wasn't immediately known.

The passengers included teenage athletes who plan to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another southeastern city.

The incident terrified some passengers but no one was injured, though some passengers were assessed at a hospital, Asiana and Transport Ministry officials said.

