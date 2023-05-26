Football
Associated Press

Man U secures Champions League return with routing of Chelsea

10:02am
Manchester United's Anthony Martial, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Chelsea.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Chelsea. (Source: Associated Press)

Manchester United secured a return to the Champions League with a 4-1 win over Chelsea this morning.

Goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford ensured a victory that means a Premier League top-four finish is now certain in Erik ten Hag's first year at the club.

United moved up to third and two points above Newcastle going into the final game of the season.

United needed a point from its final two games to secure qualification to the Champions League and went ahead in the sixth minute when Casemiro headed in Christian Eriksen's free kick.

Mykhaylo Mudryk should have put Chelsea ahead before that, but the big signing completely misfired with only goalkeeper David de Gea to beat.

Martial doubled United's lead in first-half stoppage time to put the home team in control going into the break.

Fernandes added a third from the penalty spot in the 73rd after being brought down by Wesley Fofana.

It got worse for Fofana and Chelsea when the defender's misplaced pass was seized on and substitute Rashford added a fourth five minutes later.

Another substitute Alejandro Garnacho hit the bar late on as United went in search of another.

Chelsea substitute Joao Felix scored a consolation in the 89th, but it was another miserable night for the Londoners, who have now lost eight of their 10 games under interim manager Frank Lampard.

One concern for United was a first-half injury to Antony, who looked in distress as he left the field on a stretcher.

Football

SHARE ME

More Stories

Stoppage time goal denies NZ win at FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Stoppage time goal denies NZ win at FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Despite carving out a 2-0 lead in the first half against Uzbekistan, New Zealand had to settle for a 2-2 draw which may hinder their chances of advancing.

Wed, May 24

Arrests after effigy of Black Real Madrid star hung off bridge

Arrests after effigy of Black Real Madrid star hung off bridge

Vinícius Júnior has been subjected to repeated racist taunts since he arrived in Spain five years ago and especially this season after he began celebrating his goals by dancing.

Wed, May 24

Spanish acknowledge racism problem after latest Vinícius Júnior abuse

Spanish acknowledge racism problem after latest Vinícius Júnior abuse

Tue, May 23

Man City wins English Premier League after Arsenal loses

Man City wins English Premier League after Arsenal loses

Sun, May 21

FIFA optimistic about Women's World Cup TV deals in Europe

FIFA optimistic about Women's World Cup TV deals in Europe

Thu, May 18

Brentford's Ivan Toney banned 8 months for breaching betting rules

Brentford's Ivan Toney banned 8 months for breaching betting rules

Thu, May 18

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

NZME fined for selling dangerous magnetic toy that hurt child

NZME fined for selling dangerous magnetic toy that hurt child

23 mins ago

Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy

Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy

31 mins ago

Players Association unhappy as NRL pay talks hit another impasse

Players Association unhappy as NRL pay talks hit another impasse

42 mins ago

Head of French Olympic Committee resigns ahead of Paris Games

Head of French Olympic Committee resigns ahead of Paris Games

42 mins ago

Teen charged after food, TVs and more stolen from high school

Teen charged after food, TVs and more stolen from high school

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6